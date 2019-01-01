QQQ
Range
0.98 - 1.03
Vol / Avg.
105.9K/173.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.93 - 5.25
Mkt Cap
137.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
133.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 8:16AM
Exro Technologies Inc is a Canadian-based company is engaged in commercializing its patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics, as well as the battery control system technology as stationary energy storage. It is into creating an intelligent energy management system that converts energy in new ways to improve the performance, efficiency, and longevity of batteries, electric motors, and generators.

Exro Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exro Technologies (EXROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exro Technologies (OTCQB: EXROF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exro Technologies's (EXROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exro Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Exro Technologies (EXROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exro Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Exro Technologies (EXROF)?

A

The stock price for Exro Technologies (OTCQB: EXROF) is $1.03 last updated Today at 8:36:13 PM.

Q

Does Exro Technologies (EXROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exro Technologies.

Q

When is Exro Technologies (OTCQB:EXROF) reporting earnings?

A

Exro Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exro Technologies (EXROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exro Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Exro Technologies (EXROF) operate in?

A

Exro Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.