There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Exobox Technologies Corp is a shell company.

Exobox Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exobox Technologies (EXBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exobox Technologies (OTCPK: EXBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exobox Technologies's (EXBX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exobox Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Exobox Technologies (EXBX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exobox Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Exobox Technologies (EXBX)?

A

The stock price for Exobox Technologies (OTCPK: EXBX) is $0.0154 last updated Today at 7:52:26 PM.

Q

Does Exobox Technologies (EXBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exobox Technologies.

Q

When is Exobox Technologies (OTCPK:EXBX) reporting earnings?

A

Exobox Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exobox Technologies (EXBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exobox Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Exobox Technologies (EXBX) operate in?

A

Exobox Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.