Range
0.4 - 0.45
Vol / Avg.
67.1K/67.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 1
Mkt Cap
47.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
115.3M
Outstanding
Eat Well Investment Group Inc formerly Rockshield Capital Corp is an investment company, which engages in investing in early stage companies that offer capital appreciation potential.

Analyst Ratings

Eat Well Investment Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eat Well Investment Group (EWGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eat Well Investment Group (OTCPK: EWGFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eat Well Investment Group's (EWGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eat Well Investment Group.

Q

What is the target price for Eat Well Investment Group (EWGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eat Well Investment Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Eat Well Investment Group (EWGFF)?

A

The stock price for Eat Well Investment Group (OTCPK: EWGFF) is $0.41212 last updated Today at 8:38:23 PM.

Q

Does Eat Well Investment Group (EWGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eat Well Investment Group.

Q

When is Eat Well Investment Group (OTCPK:EWGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Eat Well Investment Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eat Well Investment Group (EWGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eat Well Investment Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Eat Well Investment Group (EWGFF) operate in?

A

Eat Well Investment Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.