Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
174.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
111.67
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Energy World Corp Ltd is an independent energy company engaged in the production and sale of power and natural gas. The company is expanding into liquefied natural gas (LNG) business. Its segments include Oil and gas in Australia, Power in Australia, Oil and gas and power in Indonesia and Project Development. It operates in three countries namely, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Energy World Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy World Corp (EWCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy World Corp (OTCPK: EWCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy World Corp's (EWCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy World Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Energy World Corp (EWCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energy World Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy World Corp (EWCLF)?

A

The stock price for Energy World Corp (OTCPK: EWCLF) is $0.067 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energy World Corp (EWCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energy World Corp.

Q

When is Energy World Corp (OTCPK:EWCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Energy World Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energy World Corp (EWCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy World Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy World Corp (EWCLF) operate in?

A

Energy World Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.