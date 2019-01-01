QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
105.34 - 109.1
Vol / Avg.
42.6K/135.2K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.15%
52 Wk
96.42 - 201.76
Mkt Cap
22.5B
Payout Ratio
28.54
Open
109.01
P/E
39.71
EPS
0.73
Shares
213.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Evolution AB, formerly Evolution Gaming Group AB is a gambling company operating in the Internet services sector. The company provides business-to-business solutions, which it develops and produces for gaming operators. Evolution's primary product, Live Casino, allows a human dealer to run a real-time casino table, which is then streamed to digital devices. Players can then place bets on desktops, smartphones, and tablets and communicate with the dealer through Evolution's software. The company's services are licensed to casino operators. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue across continental Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evolution Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolution (EVVTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolution (OTCPK: EVVTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evolution's (EVVTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evolution.

Q

What is the target price for Evolution (EVVTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evolution

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolution (EVVTY)?

A

The stock price for Evolution (OTCPK: EVVTY) is $105.35 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Evolution (EVVTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolution.

Q

When is Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY) reporting earnings?

A

Evolution does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evolution (EVVTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolution.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolution (EVVTY) operate in?

A

Evolution is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.