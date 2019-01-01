|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eventiko (OTCPK: EVTK) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eventiko.
There is no analysis for Eventiko
The stock price for Eventiko (OTCPK: EVTK) is $1 last updated Today at 6:02:47 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Eventiko.
Eventiko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eventiko.
Eventiko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.