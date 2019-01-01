QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 1
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eventiko Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eventiko Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eventiko (EVTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eventiko (OTCPK: EVTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eventiko's (EVTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eventiko.

Q

What is the target price for Eventiko (EVTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eventiko

Q

Current Stock Price for Eventiko (EVTK)?

A

The stock price for Eventiko (OTCPK: EVTK) is $1 last updated Today at 6:02:47 PM.

Q

Does Eventiko (EVTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eventiko.

Q

When is Eventiko (OTCPK:EVTK) reporting earnings?

A

Eventiko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eventiko (EVTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eventiko.

Q

What sector and industry does Eventiko (EVTK) operate in?

A

Eventiko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.