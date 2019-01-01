QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Enviro Serv Inc is a United States-based holding company. It seeks to build a portfolio of highly profitable enterprises that offer year-round services such as full-service pest control management with an emphasis on non-fumigation termite control and prevention. It is also active in the cultivation and processing of biomass hemp and hemp-related products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enviro Serv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enviro Serv (EVSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enviro Serv (OTCPK: EVSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enviro Serv's (EVSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enviro Serv.

Q

What is the target price for Enviro Serv (EVSV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enviro Serv

Q

Current Stock Price for Enviro Serv (EVSV)?

A

The stock price for Enviro Serv (OTCPK: EVSV) is $0.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:02:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enviro Serv (EVSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enviro Serv.

Q

When is Enviro Serv (OTCPK:EVSV) reporting earnings?

A

Enviro Serv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enviro Serv (EVSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enviro Serv.

Q

What sector and industry does Enviro Serv (EVSV) operate in?

A

Enviro Serv is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.