There is no Press for this Ticker
Evercel Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the design and manufacture of printers and consumable products for various industrial printing applications. Its operating segment being printing and investing. Printers consist of hardware and embedded software and may be sold with maintenance service agreements. Consumable products include inked ribbons which are used in the company's printers. The company generates maximum revenue from printers, services, and spares products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Evercel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evercel (EVRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evercel (OTCPK: EVRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evercel's (EVRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evercel.

Q

What is the target price for Evercel (EVRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evercel

Q

Current Stock Price for Evercel (EVRC)?

A

The stock price for Evercel (OTCPK: EVRC) is $1.84 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:38:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evercel (EVRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evercel.

Q

When is Evercel (OTCPK:EVRC) reporting earnings?

A

Evercel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evercel (EVRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evercel.

Q

What sector and industry does Evercel (EVRC) operate in?

A

Evercel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.