Evercel Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the design and manufacture of printers and consumable products for various industrial printing applications. Its operating segment being printing and investing. Printers consist of hardware and embedded software and may be sold with maintenance service agreements. Consumable products include inked ribbons which are used in the company's printers. The company generates maximum revenue from printers, services, and spares products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.