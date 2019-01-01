QQQ
Range
0.4 - 0.5
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/29K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 7.6
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.5
P/E
-
Shares
10.8B
Outstanding
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd is engaged in the technology research and development, production, and sales of new energy vehicles. It is also involved in community health management, international hospitals, and the elderly care and rehabilitation business. The company's operating segments include Health Management and New Energy Vehicle. It generates most of its revenues from Health Management segment.

China Evergrande New Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Evergrande New (EVGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Evergrande New (OTCPK: EVGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Evergrande New's (EVGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Evergrande New.

Q

What is the target price for China Evergrande New (EVGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Evergrande New

Q

Current Stock Price for China Evergrande New (EVGRF)?

A

The stock price for China Evergrande New (OTCPK: EVGRF) is $0.41 last updated Today at 6:12:27 PM.

Q

Does China Evergrande New (EVGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Evergrande New.

Q

When is China Evergrande New (OTCPK:EVGRF) reporting earnings?

A

China Evergrande New does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Evergrande New (EVGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Evergrande New.

Q

What sector and industry does China Evergrande New (EVGRF) operate in?

A

China Evergrande New is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.