QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Evolution Blockchain Group Inc, formerly Garmatex Holdings Ltd, is an exploration stage company focused on mineral exploration. The company is seeking new business opportunities with established business entities to carry out a merger or other form of business combination with itself.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evolution Blockchain Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolution Blockchain (EVBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolution Blockchain (OTCEM: EVBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evolution Blockchain's (EVBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evolution Blockchain.

Q

What is the target price for Evolution Blockchain (EVBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evolution Blockchain

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolution Blockchain (EVBC)?

A

The stock price for Evolution Blockchain (OTCEM: EVBC) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 19:56:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evolution Blockchain (EVBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolution Blockchain.

Q

When is Evolution Blockchain (OTCEM:EVBC) reporting earnings?

A

Evolution Blockchain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evolution Blockchain (EVBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolution Blockchain.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolution Blockchain (EVBC) operate in?

A

Evolution Blockchain is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.