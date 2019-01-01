QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lombard Medical Inc is a medical technology company which specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing endovascular stent-grafts that address significant unmet needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The company's products include Aorfix which is an endovascular stent-graft with an approved indication that includes the repair of AAAs (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms) in patients with aortic neck angulations from 0 to 90 degrees; IntelliFlex is delivery system for AAAs stent graft; Altura Endovascular Stent Graft System which is an ultra-low profile endovascular stent graft technology. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Japan.

Lombard Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Lombard Medical (EVARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lombard Medical (OTCEM: EVARF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lombard Medical's (EVARF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Lombard Medical (EVARF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Lombard Medical (EVARF)?

A

The stock price for Lombard Medical (OTCEM: EVARF) is $0.0025 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 17:17:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lombard Medical (EVARF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Lombard Medical (OTCEM:EVARF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Lombard Medical (EVARF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Lombard Medical (EVARF) operate in?

A

Lombard Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.