Lombard Medical Inc is a medical technology company which specializes in developing, manufacturing, and marketing endovascular stent-grafts that address significant unmet needs in the repair of aortic aneurysms. The company's products include Aorfix which is an endovascular stent-graft with an approved indication that includes the repair of AAAs (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms) in patients with aortic neck angulations from 0 to 90 degrees; IntelliFlex is delivery system for AAAs stent graft; Altura Endovascular Stent Graft System which is an ultra-low profile endovascular stent graft technology. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Japan.