There is no Press for this Ticker
AgriEuro Corp is a United State-Based company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the farming operations of reeds on its property located outside of Constanta, Romania. The company generates revenue from the sale of reeds.

AgriEuro Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgriEuro (EURI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgriEuro (OTCEM: EURI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AgriEuro's (EURI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgriEuro.

Q

What is the target price for AgriEuro (EURI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgriEuro

Q

Current Stock Price for AgriEuro (EURI)?

A

The stock price for AgriEuro (OTCEM: EURI) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:15:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgriEuro (EURI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgriEuro.

Q

When is AgriEuro (OTCEM:EURI) reporting earnings?

A

AgriEuro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AgriEuro (EURI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgriEuro.

Q

What sector and industry does AgriEuro (EURI) operate in?

A

AgriEuro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.