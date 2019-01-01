QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Electronic Tele-Communications Inc is a service provider in a converging network. The converging network refers to the methods of transmitting voice through traditional circuit switching and newer methods, such as packet-switching. Its customers include ILECs (incumbent local exchange carriers), RBOCs (Regional Bell Operating Companies), CLECs (competitive local exchange carriers), wireless providers, long-distance companies, cable companies, and utilities.

Analyst Ratings

Electronic Tele-Comms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electronic Tele-Comms (ETCIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electronic Tele-Comms (OTCEM: ETCIA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electronic Tele-Comms's (ETCIA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electronic Tele-Comms.

Q

What is the target price for Electronic Tele-Comms (ETCIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electronic Tele-Comms

Q

Current Stock Price for Electronic Tele-Comms (ETCIA)?

A

The stock price for Electronic Tele-Comms (OTCEM: ETCIA) is $0.004 last updated Today at 2:30:39 PM.

Q

Does Electronic Tele-Comms (ETCIA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2002 to stockholders of record on December 18, 2002.

Q

When is Electronic Tele-Comms (OTCEM:ETCIA) reporting earnings?

A

Electronic Tele-Comms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electronic Tele-Comms (ETCIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electronic Tele-Comms.

Q

What sector and industry does Electronic Tele-Comms (ETCIA) operate in?

A

Electronic Tele-Comms is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.