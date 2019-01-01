QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Environmental Tectonics Corp is an environmental simulation company that provides training equipment, emergency response training simulators, and commercial equipment for the automotive, healthcare, and medical device industries. It operates in two primary business segments, Aerospace Solutions, and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). Aerospace encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems products; altitude (hypobaric) chambers; hyperbaric chambers as well as integrated logistics support. CIS encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers, environmental testing and simulation devices, and hyperbaric chambers. Aerospace Solutions segment is the major revenue contributor to the company.

Environmental Tectonics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Environmental Tectonics (OTCPK: ETCC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Environmental Tectonics's (ETCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Environmental Tectonics.

Q

What is the target price for Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Environmental Tectonics

Q

Current Stock Price for Environmental Tectonics (ETCC)?

A

The stock price for Environmental Tectonics (OTCPK: ETCC) is $0.3 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:31:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Environmental Tectonics.

Q

When is Environmental Tectonics (OTCPK:ETCC) reporting earnings?

A

Environmental Tectonics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Environmental Tectonics.

Q

What sector and industry does Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) operate in?

A

Environmental Tectonics is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.