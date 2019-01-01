Environmental Tectonics Corp is an environmental simulation company that provides training equipment, emergency response training simulators, and commercial equipment for the automotive, healthcare, and medical device industries. It operates in two primary business segments, Aerospace Solutions, and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). Aerospace encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems products; altitude (hypobaric) chambers; hyperbaric chambers as well as integrated logistics support. CIS encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers, environmental testing and simulation devices, and hyperbaric chambers. Aerospace Solutions segment is the major revenue contributor to the company.