There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Estre Ambiental Inc waste management company in Brazil which operates in the Southeast, South and Northeast regions of Brazil. It operates its own landfills and is engaged in the final treatment of hazardous wastes, temporary storage of waste, collection and burning of landfill biogas, environmental consulting services, recycling, reverse manufacturing of electrical and electronic devices and waste collection, among others activities. The operations are grouped into four business segments Collection and Cleaning Services; Landfills; Oil and Gas; and Value Recovery. It generates a vast majority of its revenue from the collection and cleaning services segment.

Estre Ambiental Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Estre Ambiental (ESTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Estre Ambiental (OTCEM: ESTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Estre Ambiental's (ESTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Estre Ambiental.

Q

What is the target price for Estre Ambiental (ESTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Estre Ambiental

Q

Current Stock Price for Estre Ambiental (ESTRF)?

A

The stock price for Estre Ambiental (OTCEM: ESTRF) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:08:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Estre Ambiental (ESTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Estre Ambiental.

Q

When is Estre Ambiental (OTCEM:ESTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Estre Ambiental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Estre Ambiental (ESTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Estre Ambiental.

Q

What sector and industry does Estre Ambiental (ESTRF) operate in?

A

Estre Ambiental is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.