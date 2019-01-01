QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.2 - 3.44
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/5.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.55 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
15.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.44
P/E
27.67
Shares
4.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
ESR Cayman Ltd is a logistics real estate platform. The company's business segments are investment segment, fund management segment, and development segment. It has developed and managed modern logistics facilities across China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and India. The company generates maximum revenue from fund management segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ESR Cayman Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ESR Cayman (ESRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ESR Cayman (OTCPK: ESRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ESR Cayman's (ESRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ESR Cayman.

Q

What is the target price for ESR Cayman (ESRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ESR Cayman

Q

Current Stock Price for ESR Cayman (ESRCF)?

A

The stock price for ESR Cayman (OTCPK: ESRCF) is $3.44 last updated Today at 6:48:50 PM.

Q

Does ESR Cayman (ESRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ESR Cayman.

Q

When is ESR Cayman (OTCPK:ESRCF) reporting earnings?

A

ESR Cayman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ESR Cayman (ESRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ESR Cayman.

Q

What sector and industry does ESR Cayman (ESRCF) operate in?

A

ESR Cayman is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.