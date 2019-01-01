QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
64M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
Shares
702.2M
Outstanding
Logistics Development Group PLC is a logistics and supply chain company in the UK. The company provides transport, warehousing, rail, and freight logistics services to a range of the UK and international customers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Logistics Development Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Logistics Development Gr (ESLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logistics Development Gr (OTCEM: ESLGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Logistics Development Gr's (ESLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logistics Development Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Logistics Development Gr (ESLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logistics Development Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Logistics Development Gr (ESLGF)?

A

The stock price for Logistics Development Gr (OTCEM: ESLGF) is $0.091092 last updated Wed Jul 08 2020 14:17:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logistics Development Gr (ESLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logistics Development Gr.

Q

When is Logistics Development Gr (OTCEM:ESLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Logistics Development Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logistics Development Gr (ESLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logistics Development Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Logistics Development Gr (ESLGF) operate in?

A

Logistics Development Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.