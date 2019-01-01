QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eco-Safe Systems USA Inc is a United States based manufacturer of water treatment and water reclamation systems. Its product line consists of R-1000-HS Home unit, R-1000-MED Medical unit, R-1000 restaurant single sink system, R-1000-3S restaurant system, MD-2000 System, HAZMAT and others.

Eco-Safe Systems USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eco-Safe Systems USA (ESFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco-Safe Systems USA (OTCEM: ESFS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eco-Safe Systems USA's (ESFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eco-Safe Systems USA.

Q

What is the target price for Eco-Safe Systems USA (ESFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco-Safe Systems USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco-Safe Systems USA (ESFS)?

A

The stock price for Eco-Safe Systems USA (OTCEM: ESFS) is $0.0006 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 17:54:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eco-Safe Systems USA (ESFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco-Safe Systems USA.

Q

When is Eco-Safe Systems USA (OTCEM:ESFS) reporting earnings?

A

Eco-Safe Systems USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eco-Safe Systems USA (ESFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco-Safe Systems USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco-Safe Systems USA (ESFS) operate in?

A

Eco-Safe Systems USA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.