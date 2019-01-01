QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Eureka Homestead Bancorp Inc is a United States-based company involved in taking deposits and securing borrowings and investing those funds in one-to-four-family residential real estate loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, passbooks and money market, and certificates of deposit.

Eureka Homestead Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eureka Homestead Bancorp (OTCPK: ERKH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eureka Homestead Bancorp's (ERKH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eureka Homestead Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eureka Homestead Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH)?

A

The stock price for Eureka Homestead Bancorp (OTCPK: ERKH) is $14.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:27:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eureka Homestead Bancorp.

Q

When is Eureka Homestead Bancorp (OTCPK:ERKH) reporting earnings?

A

Eureka Homestead Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eureka Homestead Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Eureka Homestead Bancorp (ERKH) operate in?

A

Eureka Homestead Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.