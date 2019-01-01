QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Erin Energy Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on finding and producing oil in sub-Saharan Africa. The company's asset portfolio consists of seven licenses across four countries and covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers. It owns producing properties and conducts exploration activities offshore Nigeria, conducts exploration activities offshore Ghana and The Gambia, and both offshore and onshore Kenya. Erin derives most of the revenue from sale of oil and gas.

Analyst Ratings

Erin Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erin Energy (ERINQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erin Energy (OTCEM: ERINQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erin Energy's (ERINQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Erin Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Erin Energy (ERINQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Erin Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Erin Energy (ERINQ)?

A

The stock price for Erin Energy (OTCEM: ERINQ) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:19:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Erin Energy (ERINQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erin Energy.

Q

When is Erin Energy (OTCEM:ERINQ) reporting earnings?

A

Erin Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Erin Energy (ERINQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erin Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Erin Energy (ERINQ) operate in?

A

Erin Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.