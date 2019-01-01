Erin Energy Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on finding and producing oil in sub-Saharan Africa. The company's asset portfolio consists of seven licenses across four countries and covers an area of 19,000 square kilometers. It owns producing properties and conducts exploration activities offshore Nigeria, conducts exploration activities offshore Ghana and The Gambia, and both offshore and onshore Kenya. Erin derives most of the revenue from sale of oil and gas.