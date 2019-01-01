Entia Biosciences Inc operates as a biotechnology company, is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products, principally in the United States of America. It market nutraceutical products under the name GROH and SANO directly to the consumers online. It currently offers natural organic nutraceutical mushroom dietary supplement products, ImmuSANO, GlucoSANO, and GROH, which has been designed to nutritionally support hair follicles and nail beds. It derives its revenue from the sale of its GROH line and mushroom-based nutraceutical dietary supplement products and functional ingredients.