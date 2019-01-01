QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
1.15/11.24%
52 Wk
8.95 - 12.31
Mkt Cap
7B
Payout Ratio
43.27
Open
-
P/E
6.32
EPS
6.75
Shares
678.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS is a Turkey-based company engaged in production of flat steel, long steel and other steel products. The company also provides engineering and project management services, as well as port services. As well, the company owns an iron ore mining arm. The company's steel products include hot-rolled product, cold-rolled product, galvanized products, metal packaging steel, billet, wire-rod, etc. These products are used in the automotive sector, manufacturing industry, projected works, consumer products, packaging industries and others. Most of the company's revenue comes from the Turkish domestic market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Erdemir Demir Ve Celik Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (ERELY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (OTCPK: ERELY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erdemir Demir Ve Celik's (ERELY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Erdemir Demir Ve Celik.

Q

What is the target price for Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (ERELY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Erdemir Demir Ve Celik

Q

Current Stock Price for Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (ERELY)?

A

The stock price for Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (OTCPK: ERELY) is $10.25 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:47:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (ERELY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2015.

Q

When is Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (OTCPK:ERELY) reporting earnings?

A

Erdemir Demir Ve Celik does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (ERELY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erdemir Demir Ve Celik.

Q

What sector and industry does Erdemir Demir Ve Celik (ERELY) operate in?

A

Erdemir Demir Ve Celik is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.