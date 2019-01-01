Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS is a Turkey-based company engaged in production of flat steel, long steel and other steel products. The company also provides engineering and project management services, as well as port services. As well, the company owns an iron ore mining arm. The company's steel products include hot-rolled product, cold-rolled product, galvanized products, metal packaging steel, billet, wire-rod, etc. These products are used in the automotive sector, manufacturing industry, projected works, consumer products, packaging industries and others. Most of the company's revenue comes from the Turkish domestic market.