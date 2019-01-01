Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company's project consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke. The Zuun Mod project is located within 200 kilometres of China's border in Mongolia's Bayankhongor Province. The Khuvyn Khar copper-silver project is located on the Zuun Mod property, approximately 2.2 kilometres northwest of the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper porphyry deposit.