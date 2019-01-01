QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.33 - 0.34
Vol / Avg.
48K/49.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
96.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
291.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company's project consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke. The Zuun Mod project is located within 200 kilometres of China's border in Mongolia's Bayankhongor Province. The Khuvyn Khar copper-silver project is located on the Zuun Mod property, approximately 2.2 kilometres northwest of the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper porphyry deposit.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Erdene Resource Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erdene Resource Dev (ERDCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erdene Resource Dev (OTCPK: ERDCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erdene Resource Dev's (ERDCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Erdene Resource Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Erdene Resource Dev (ERDCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Erdene Resource Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Erdene Resource Dev (ERDCF)?

A

The stock price for Erdene Resource Dev (OTCPK: ERDCF) is $0.33 last updated Today at 8:27:34 PM.

Q

Does Erdene Resource Dev (ERDCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erdene Resource Dev.

Q

When is Erdene Resource Dev (OTCPK:ERDCF) reporting earnings?

A

Erdene Resource Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Erdene Resource Dev (ERDCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erdene Resource Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Erdene Resource Dev (ERDCF) operate in?

A

Erdene Resource Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.