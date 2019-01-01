QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
39.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lake Winn Resources Corp is a Vancouver based gold company focusing on exploration and development of gold properties in Canada. The company has a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of its flagship Cloud property located in the province of Manitoba, approximately 40 kilometers north?east of the town of Flin?Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all?weather Kississing Lake Road.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lake Winn Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Lake Winn Resources (EQTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lake Winn Resources (OTCEM: EQTXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lake Winn Resources's (EQTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lake Winn Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Lake Winn Resources (EQTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lake Winn Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Lake Winn Resources (EQTXF)?

A

The stock price for Lake Winn Resources (OTCEM: EQTXF) is $0.04 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 17:05:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lake Winn Resources (EQTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lake Winn Resources.

Q

When is Lake Winn Resources (OTCEM:EQTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Lake Winn Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lake Winn Resources (EQTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lake Winn Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Lake Winn Resources (EQTXF) operate in?

A

Lake Winn Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.