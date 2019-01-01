QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
91K/65.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
27M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
146.1M
Outstanding
Altamira Gold Corp is a junior natural resource company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. Its project consists of Cajueiro Project, Crepori project, Apiacas project, Nova Canaa, Santa Helena and others. The geographical segments of the group are Canada and Brazil.

Altamira Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altamira Gold (EQTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altamira Gold (OTCPK: EQTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Altamira Gold's (EQTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altamira Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Altamira Gold (EQTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altamira Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Altamira Gold (EQTRF)?

A

The stock price for Altamira Gold (OTCPK: EQTRF) is $0.18481 last updated Today at 8:10:09 PM.

Q

Does Altamira Gold (EQTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altamira Gold.

Q

When is Altamira Gold (OTCPK:EQTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Altamira Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altamira Gold (EQTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altamira Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Altamira Gold (EQTRF) operate in?

A

Altamira Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.