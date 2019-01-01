QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
EQM Technologies & Energy Inc is an environmental, engineering consulting and services company. The firm through its subsidiary provides environmental consulting, engineering and compliance, and remediation and construction management services. The company serves a diverse set of markets including automotive, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and also federal sector.

EQM Technologies & Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EQM Technologies & Energy (EQTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EQM Technologies & Energy (OTCEM: EQTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EQM Technologies & Energy's (EQTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EQM Technologies & Energy.

Q

What is the target price for EQM Technologies & Energy (EQTE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EQM Technologies & Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for EQM Technologies & Energy (EQTE)?

A

The stock price for EQM Technologies & Energy (OTCEM: EQTE) is $0.01 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 16:45:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EQM Technologies & Energy (EQTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EQM Technologies & Energy.

Q

When is EQM Technologies & Energy (OTCEM:EQTE) reporting earnings?

A

EQM Technologies & Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EQM Technologies & Energy (EQTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EQM Technologies & Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does EQM Technologies & Energy (EQTE) operate in?

A

EQM Technologies & Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.