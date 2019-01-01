QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
119.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
266.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Episurf Medical AB is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the repair of the local cartilage damage in human joints. The company's first patient-specific product portfolio, the knee portfolio, consists of the existing products Episealer Condyle Solo and Episealer Trochlea Solo, Episealer Femoral Twin, Epiguide MOS, and Epioscopy.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Episurf Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Episurf Medical (EPSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Episurf Medical (OTCEM: EPSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Episurf Medical's (EPSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Episurf Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Episurf Medical (EPSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Episurf Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Episurf Medical (EPSFF)?

A

The stock price for Episurf Medical (OTCEM: EPSFF) is $0.45 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 17:42:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Episurf Medical (EPSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Episurf Medical.

Q

When is Episurf Medical (OTCEM:EPSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Episurf Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Episurf Medical (EPSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Episurf Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Episurf Medical (EPSFF) operate in?

A

Episurf Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.