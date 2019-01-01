QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Epic Corp is a special purpose vehicle providing turn-key solutions to qualified companies to enable them to raise capital and to provide investors an exit strategy through the EPIC Process. The turn-key solutions include exempted transactions from registration of short and long term integrated private and public solicitations of capital that provide a builtin exit strategy. The EPIC Process enables a qualified private company through a qualified private placement or a qualified merger to raise capital at a low cost, in the short and long term, while establishing a built-in exit strategy. The exit strategy enables it to become a development stage public company that will have a higher intrinsic value then remaining private and provide a basis for raising additional capital at a lower cost.

Epic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Epic (EPORP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epic (OTCEM: EPORP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Epic's (EPORP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Epic.

Q

What is the target price for Epic (EPORP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Epic

Q

Current Stock Price for Epic (EPORP)?

A

The stock price for Epic (OTCEM: EPORP) is $0.001 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 19:28:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Epic (EPORP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epic.

Q

When is Epic (OTCEM:EPORP) reporting earnings?

A

Epic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Epic (EPORP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epic.

Q

What sector and industry does Epic (EPORP) operate in?

A

Epic is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.