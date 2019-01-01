Epic Corp is a special purpose vehicle providing turn-key solutions to qualified companies to enable them to raise capital and to provide investors an exit strategy through the EPIC Process. The turn-key solutions include exempted transactions from registration of short and long term integrated private and public solicitations of capital that provide a builtin exit strategy. The EPIC Process enables a qualified private company through a qualified private placement or a qualified merger to raise capital at a low cost, in the short and long term, while establishing a built-in exit strategy. The exit strategy enables it to become a development stage public company that will have a higher intrinsic value then remaining private and provide a basis for raising additional capital at a lower cost.