QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Epigenomics
(OTCQX:EPGNF)
0.437
00
At close: May 25
0.6118
0.1748[40.00%]
After Hours: 7:48AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.44 - 1.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.1K
Mkt Cap7.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float-

Epigenomics (OTC:EPGNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Epigenomics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$181K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Epigenomics using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Epigenomics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Epigenomics (OTCQX:EPGNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Epigenomics

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Epigenomics (OTCQX:EPGNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Epigenomics

Q
What were Epigenomics’s (OTCQX:EPGNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Epigenomics

