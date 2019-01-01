QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 3.08
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.23
Shares
16M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing in vitro diagnostic liquid biopsy tests for the screening, early detection, and diagnosis of cancer. The company develops and markets procedures and devices for the production in quantity of particular epigenetic parameters such as DNA methylation patterns as well as the information technology bases necessary for their procurement and evaluation. It is engaged in the development of novel molecular diagnostic products for cancer. The company products include Epi proColon, Epi BiSKit, HCCBloodTest, and Epi proLung. The company operates in Europe, Asia, North America, and the Rest of the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Epigenomics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Epigenomics (EPGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epigenomics (OTCQX: EPGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Epigenomics's (EPGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Epigenomics.

Q

What is the target price for Epigenomics (EPGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Epigenomics

Q

Current Stock Price for Epigenomics (EPGNF)?

A

The stock price for Epigenomics (OTCQX: EPGNF) is $0.5689 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:55:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Epigenomics (EPGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epigenomics.

Q

When is Epigenomics (OTCQX:EPGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Epigenomics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Epigenomics (EPGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epigenomics.

Q

What sector and industry does Epigenomics (EPGNF) operate in?

A

Epigenomics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.