Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd is an Israel based renewable energy company engaged in the field of solar (photovoltaic) and wind energy. The group operates its activities in two reporting segments namely, the Photovoltaic segment, and the Wind segment. It develops, plans, and constructs projects for the production and sale of electricity using its photovoltaic solar systems under the Photovoltaic segment. The company also plans and constructs projects for production and sale of electricity by using wind energy. Its Wind energy segment projects are located in Israel and Poland. The group generates the majority of the revenue from the Wind segment.

Energix-Renewable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energix-Renewable (ENREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energix-Renewable (OTCPK: ENREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energix-Renewable's (ENREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energix-Renewable.

Q

What is the target price for Energix-Renewable (ENREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Energix-Renewable

Q

Current Stock Price for Energix-Renewable (ENREF)?

A

The stock price for Energix-Renewable (OTCPK: ENREF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Energix-Renewable (ENREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Energix-Renewable.

Q

When is Energix-Renewable (OTCPK:ENREF) reporting earnings?

A

Energix-Renewable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Energix-Renewable (ENREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energix-Renewable.

Q

What sector and industry does Energix-Renewable (ENREF) operate in?

A

Energix-Renewable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.