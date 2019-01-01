Energix-Renewable Energies Ltd is an Israel based renewable energy company engaged in the field of solar (photovoltaic) and wind energy. The group operates its activities in two reporting segments namely, the Photovoltaic segment, and the Wind segment. It develops, plans, and constructs projects for the production and sale of electricity using its photovoltaic solar systems under the Photovoltaic segment. The company also plans and constructs projects for production and sale of electricity by using wind energy. Its Wind energy segment projects are located in Israel and Poland. The group generates the majority of the revenue from the Wind segment.