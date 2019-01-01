Current Water Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of environmental technologies. The company offers advanced technology for the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater and drinking water resources. It offers technology such as electro-static deionization and the treatment of total ammonia (AmmEL). Electro-static deionization is a capacitive deionization technology for the removal of total dissolved solids, whereas AmmEL is an ammonia removal technology to treat ammonia contaminated water. It operates through the following segments: The current Water segment and the Pumptronics segment. The firm generates the majority of revenue from the Pumptronics segment which develops hydraulic fluid systems to move water and other liquids.