Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
212.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Current Water Technologies Inc is engaged in the development of environmental technologies. The company offers advanced technology for the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater and drinking water resources. It offers technology such as electro-static deionization and the treatment of total ammonia (AmmEL). Electro-static deionization is a capacitive deionization technology for the removal of total dissolved solids, whereas AmmEL is an ammonia removal technology to treat ammonia contaminated water. It operates through the following segments: The current Water segment and the Pumptronics segment. The firm generates the majority of revenue from the Pumptronics segment which develops hydraulic fluid systems to move water and other liquids.

Current Water Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Current Water (ENPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Current Water (OTCPK: ENPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Current Water's (ENPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Current Water.

Q

What is the target price for Current Water (ENPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Current Water

Q

Current Stock Price for Current Water (ENPRF)?

A

The stock price for Current Water (OTCPK: ENPRF) is $0.04 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 17:26:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Current Water (ENPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Current Water.

Q

When is Current Water (OTCPK:ENPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Current Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Current Water (ENPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Current Water.

Q

What sector and industry does Current Water (ENPRF) operate in?

A

Current Water is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.