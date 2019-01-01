QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Ensurge Micropower ASA is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets.

Ensurge Micropower Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ensurge Micropower (ENMPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ensurge Micropower (OTCQB: ENMPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ensurge Micropower's (ENMPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ensurge Micropower.

Q

What is the target price for Ensurge Micropower (ENMPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ensurge Micropower

Q

Current Stock Price for Ensurge Micropower (ENMPY)?

A

The stock price for Ensurge Micropower (OTCQB: ENMPY) is $0.24 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:15:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ensurge Micropower (ENMPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ensurge Micropower.

Q

When is Ensurge Micropower (OTCQB:ENMPY) reporting earnings?

A

Ensurge Micropower does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ensurge Micropower (ENMPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ensurge Micropower.

Q

What sector and industry does Ensurge Micropower (ENMPY) operate in?

A

Ensurge Micropower is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.