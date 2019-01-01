QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Enherent Corp is an information technology company. It provides consulting services and solutions firm, committed to delivering solutions with tangible business results to the enterprise, mid-market, and government clients. The company specializes in System Development and Infrastructure Services and Solutions. Enherent provides services throughout the east coast with a concentration in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Washington D.C.

Analyst Ratings

Enherent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enherent (ENHT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enherent (OTCEM: ENHT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enherent's (ENHT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enherent.

Q

What is the target price for Enherent (ENHT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enherent

Q

Current Stock Price for Enherent (ENHT)?

A

The stock price for Enherent (OTCEM: ENHT) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 18:16:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enherent (ENHT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enherent.

Q

When is Enherent (OTCEM:ENHT) reporting earnings?

A

Enherent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enherent (ENHT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enherent.

Q

What sector and industry does Enherent (ENHT) operate in?

A

Enherent is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.