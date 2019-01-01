QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.36 - 8.36
Mkt Cap
922.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5.16
Shares
110.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Enea SA is a Polish energy group involved in the production, transmission, and sale of electricity to homes and businesses. Enea segments its operations into Mining, Generation, Distribution, and Trading. Enea supplies coal as raw material to generate electricity and heat to distribute and trade to customers. Collectively, Enea generates a sizable amount of Poland's total energy production. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity produced by coal- and gas-fired facilities. The distribution of electricity to business customers and households also represents a significant revenue stream. Enea primarily serves individual consumers, small- and medium-sized companies, and large industrial plants in Poland.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enea Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enea (ENEAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enea (OTCPK: ENEAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enea's (ENEAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enea.

Q

What is the target price for Enea (ENEAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enea

Q

Current Stock Price for Enea (ENEAY)?

A

The stock price for Enea (OTCPK: ENEAY) is $8.36 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 15:14:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enea (ENEAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enea.

Q

When is Enea (OTCPK:ENEAY) reporting earnings?

A

Enea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enea (ENEAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enea.

Q

What sector and industry does Enea (ENEAY) operate in?

A

Enea is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.