Enea SA is a Polish energy group involved in the production, transmission, and sale of electricity to homes and businesses. Enea segments its operations into Mining, Generation, Distribution, and Trading. Enea supplies coal as raw material to generate electricity and heat to distribute and trade to customers. Collectively, Enea generates a sizable amount of Poland's total energy production. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the sale of electricity produced by coal- and gas-fired facilities. The distribution of electricity to business customers and households also represents a significant revenue stream. Enea primarily serves individual consumers, small- and medium-sized companies, and large industrial plants in Poland.