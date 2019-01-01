QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
10K/68.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.24
Mkt Cap
38.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
210.2M
Outstanding
Enduro Metals Corp is an explorer focused in the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The company's projects include McLymont, Burgundy, Cuba, and Chachi. It also holds an interest in the Tom Cat Project located southeast of Merritt in south-central British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

Enduro Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enduro Metals (ENDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enduro Metals (OTCQB: ENDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enduro Metals's (ENDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enduro Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Enduro Metals (ENDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enduro Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Enduro Metals (ENDMF)?

A

The stock price for Enduro Metals (OTCQB: ENDMF) is $0.18475 last updated Today at 7:32:56 PM.

Q

Does Enduro Metals (ENDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enduro Metals.

Q

When is Enduro Metals (OTCQB:ENDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Enduro Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enduro Metals (ENDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enduro Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Enduro Metals (ENDMF) operate in?

A

Enduro Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.