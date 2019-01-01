QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Encompass Compliance Corp is engaged in providing workplace drug, alcohol & marijuana compliance services. It solutions provide organizations with up to date policies, a resource center and real-time monitoring for drug & alcohol testing orders.

Analyst Ratings

Encompass Compliance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Encompass Compliance (ENCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Encompass Compliance (OTCEM: ENCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Encompass Compliance's (ENCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Encompass Compliance.

Q

What is the target price for Encompass Compliance (ENCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Encompass Compliance

Q

Current Stock Price for Encompass Compliance (ENCC)?

A

The stock price for Encompass Compliance (OTCEM: ENCC) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Encompass Compliance (ENCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Encompass Compliance.

Q

When is Encompass Compliance (OTCEM:ENCC) reporting earnings?

A

Encompass Compliance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Encompass Compliance (ENCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Encompass Compliance.

Q

What sector and industry does Encompass Compliance (ENCC) operate in?

A

Encompass Compliance is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.