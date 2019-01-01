QQQ
Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada's largest natural gas distribution company. Finally, the firm has a small renewables portfolio primarily focused on onshore and offshore wind projects.

Enbridge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enbridge (ENBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enbridge (OTCPK: ENBGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enbridge's (ENBGF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Enbridge (ENBGF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Enbridge (ENBGF)?

A

The stock price for Enbridge (OTCPK: ENBGF) is $20.15 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:26:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enbridge (ENBGF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Enbridge (OTCPK:ENBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Enbridge (ENBGF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Enbridge (ENBGF) operate in?

A

Enbridge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.