Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
136.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
18.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enablence Technologies Inc is a company operating in an integrated optical products business. The company designs manufacture and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits on silicon-based chips. Its products are offered in telecommunications, aerospace, and bio-chemical sensing industries.

Enablence Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enablence Technologies (ENAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enablence Technologies (OTCPK: ENAFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enablence Technologies's (ENAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enablence Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Enablence Technologies (ENAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enablence Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Enablence Technologies (ENAFF)?

A

The stock price for Enablence Technologies (OTCPK: ENAFF) is $0.00733 last updated Wed Oct 20 2021 13:32:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enablence Technologies (ENAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enablence Technologies.

Q

When is Enablence Technologies (OTCPK:ENAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Enablence Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enablence Technologies (ENAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enablence Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Enablence Technologies (ENAFF) operate in?

A

Enablence Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.