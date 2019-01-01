QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Embassy Bancorp Inc acts as an independent community financial services provider. It offers traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business and government customers. The bank also offers commercial and retail financial services such as savings and demand deposits, commercial loans, consumer loans, residential mortgage, and home equity loans and other financial services. Its other services comprise night depository services, wire transfers, bond coupon redemption, cash management services, and escrow management services among others.


Embassy Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Embassy Bancorp (EMYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Embassy Bancorp (OTCQX: EMYB) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Embassy Bancorp's (EMYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Embassy Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Embassy Bancorp (EMYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Embassy Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Embassy Bancorp (EMYB)?

A

The stock price for Embassy Bancorp (OTCQX: EMYB) is $21 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:43:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Embassy Bancorp (EMYB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2020.

Q

When is Embassy Bancorp (OTCQX:EMYB) reporting earnings?

A

Embassy Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Embassy Bancorp (EMYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Embassy Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Embassy Bancorp (EMYB) operate in?

A

Embassy Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.