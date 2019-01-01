QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/58.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.28 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
38.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
79.2M
Outstanding
Element 29 Resources Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties. Its projects include the Flor de Cobre copper project and the Elida copper Project, among others. The companies properties are located in Peru.

Element 29 Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Element 29 Resources (EMTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Element 29 Resources (OTCQB: EMTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Element 29 Resources's (EMTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Element 29 Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Element 29 Resources (EMTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Element 29 Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Element 29 Resources (EMTRF)?

A

The stock price for Element 29 Resources (OTCQB: EMTRF) is $0.483 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:57:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Element 29 Resources (EMTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Element 29 Resources.

Q

When is Element 29 Resources (OTCQB:EMTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Element 29 Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Element 29 Resources (EMTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Element 29 Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Element 29 Resources (EMTRF) operate in?

A

Element 29 Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.