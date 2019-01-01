QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
12K/28.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
2.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
55.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Musk Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of the Pluto Gold and Base Metals Property in Quebec, Canada, along with continuing to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests and conduct exploration and evaluation of assets to assess its potential. Its other properties also include Lawyers North, East & West Claims, and McDonough East Property.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Musk Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Musk Metals (EMSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Musk Metals (OTCPK: EMSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Musk Metals's (EMSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Musk Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Musk Metals (EMSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Musk Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Musk Metals (EMSKF)?

A

The stock price for Musk Metals (OTCPK: EMSKF) is $0.045 last updated Today at 5:02:54 PM.

Q

Does Musk Metals (EMSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Musk Metals.

Q

When is Musk Metals (OTCPK:EMSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Musk Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Musk Metals (EMSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Musk Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Musk Metals (EMSKF) operate in?

A

Musk Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.