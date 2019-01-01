Empress Royalty Corp is a royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. It is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital, and Accendo which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward in creating value for its shareholders through the royalty and streaming models.