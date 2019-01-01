QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
1.4K/34.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
26.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
104.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Empress Royalty Corp is a royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. It is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital, and Accendo which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward in creating value for its shareholders through the royalty and streaming models.

Empress Royalty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empress Royalty (EMPYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empress Royalty (OTCQB: EMPYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Empress Royalty's (EMPYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empress Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Empress Royalty (EMPYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empress Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Empress Royalty (EMPYF)?

A

The stock price for Empress Royalty (OTCQB: EMPYF) is $0.25536 last updated Today at 5:16:54 PM.

Q

Does Empress Royalty (EMPYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empress Royalty.

Q

When is Empress Royalty (OTCQB:EMPYF) reporting earnings?

A

Empress Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Empress Royalty (EMPYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empress Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Empress Royalty (EMPYF) operate in?

A

Empress Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.