QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
EMP Solutions Inc operates in the industrial distribution industry. The company is engaged in manufacturing of products used for home and marine lightning protection. The products offered by the company are CMCE-55, CMCE-120, and CMCE-150. The firm offer products for commercial, residential, and marine segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EMP Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EMP Solutions (EMPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EMP Solutions (OTCEM: EMPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EMP Solutions's (EMPS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EMP Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for EMP Solutions (EMPS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EMP Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for EMP Solutions (EMPS)?

A

The stock price for EMP Solutions (OTCEM: EMPS) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:45:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EMP Solutions (EMPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EMP Solutions.

Q

When is EMP Solutions (OTCEM:EMPS) reporting earnings?

A

EMP Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EMP Solutions (EMPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EMP Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does EMP Solutions (EMPS) operate in?

A

EMP Solutions is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.