Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
52.4M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
Shares
499.3M
Outstanding
Emmerson Resources Ltd is a gold and copper explorer resource company. The company's project includes Tennant Creek Mineral Field situated approximately 500km North of Alice Springs on the Stuart Highway, Kadungle Project, Fifield Project and Wellington Project located in New South Wales.

Emmerson Resources Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Emmerson Resources (EMMRF) stock?

You can purchase shares of Emmerson Resources (OTCPK: EMMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Emmerson Resources's (EMMRF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Emmerson Resources.

What is the target price for Emmerson Resources (EMMRF) stock?

There is no analysis for Emmerson Resources

Current Stock Price for Emmerson Resources (EMMRF)?

The stock price for Emmerson Resources (OTCPK: EMMRF) is $0.105 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:16:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Emmerson Resources (EMMRF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Emmerson Resources.

When is Emmerson Resources (OTCPK:EMMRF) reporting earnings?

Emmerson Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Emmerson Resources (EMMRF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Emmerson Resources.

What sector and industry does Emmerson Resources (EMMRF) operate in?

Emmerson Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.