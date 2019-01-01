eMedia Group Inc through its subsidiary offers subscriptions for its AccuRanker software suite. Its AccuRanker service allows customers to track their search engine rankings, as well as covers a range of activities, including performing search engine optimization, managing paid listings at the search engines, submitting sites to directories, and developing online marketing strategies for businesses, organizations, and individuals. The company also provides consulting services. Its customers include companies with an internal marketing department, as well as companies that are dedicated search engine optimization and/or marketing agencies.