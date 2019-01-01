QQQ
eMedia Group Inc through its subsidiary offers subscriptions for its AccuRanker software suite. Its AccuRanker service allows customers to track their search engine rankings, as well as covers a range of activities, including performing search engine optimization, managing paid listings at the search engines, submitting sites to directories, and developing online marketing strategies for businesses, organizations, and individuals. The company also provides consulting services. Its customers include companies with an internal marketing department, as well as companies that are dedicated search engine optimization and/or marketing agencies.

eMedia Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy eMedia Group (EMMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of eMedia Group (OTCEM: EMMD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are eMedia Group's (EMMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for eMedia Group.

Q

What is the target price for eMedia Group (EMMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for eMedia Group

Q

Current Stock Price for eMedia Group (EMMD)?

A

The stock price for eMedia Group (OTCEM: EMMD) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 14:31:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does eMedia Group (EMMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for eMedia Group.

Q

When is eMedia Group (OTCEM:EMMD) reporting earnings?

A

eMedia Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is eMedia Group (EMMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for eMedia Group.

Q

What sector and industry does eMedia Group (EMMD) operate in?

A

eMedia Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.