Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
14.19/1.18%
52 Wk
1126.11 - 1200
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
33.8
Open
-
P/E
28.58
Shares
5.3M
Outstanding
Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland, the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company's key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.

Analyst Ratings

Emmi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emmi (EMLZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emmi (OTCPK: EMLZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Emmi's (EMLZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emmi.

Q

What is the target price for Emmi (EMLZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emmi

Q

Current Stock Price for Emmi (EMLZF)?

A

The stock price for Emmi (OTCPK: EMLZF) is $1200 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 16:34:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emmi (EMLZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Emmi.

Q

When is Emmi (OTCPK:EMLZF) reporting earnings?

A

Emmi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emmi (EMLZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emmi.

Q

What sector and industry does Emmi (EMLZF) operate in?

A

Emmi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.