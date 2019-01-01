QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
E Med Future Inc currently has no operations.

Analyst Ratings

E Med Future Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E Med Future (EMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E Med Future (OTCPK: EMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E Med Future's (EMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E Med Future.

Q

What is the target price for E Med Future (EMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E Med Future

Q

Current Stock Price for E Med Future (EMDF)?

A

The stock price for E Med Future (OTCPK: EMDF) is $0.0375 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:49:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does E Med Future (EMDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 23, 2017 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2017.

Q

When is E Med Future (OTCPK:EMDF) reporting earnings?

A

E Med Future does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E Med Future (EMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E Med Future.

Q

What sector and industry does E Med Future (EMDF) operate in?

A

E Med Future is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.