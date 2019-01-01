QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
0.33/5.24%
52 Wk
3.5 - 7.39
Mkt Cap
11B
Payout Ratio
81.32
Open
-
P/E
18.85
EPS
6.58
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Arca Continental SAB de CV produces and sells nonalcoholic beverages and snacks, primarily in Latin America. The company is Coca-Cola's bottler in northern and western Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, and northern Argentina. Beverage sales, which consist mostly of Coca-Cola products, account for roughly 90% of the company's total revenue. Other beverage brands include Santa Clara in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador, both of which sell dairy products. The company's snacks brands include Bokados in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are in Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

There are no analyst ratings available for Arca Continental.

Arca Continental Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arca Continental (EMBVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arca Continental (OTCPK: EMBVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arca Continental's (EMBVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arca Continental.

Q

What is the target price for Arca Continental (EMBVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arca Continental

Q

Current Stock Price for Arca Continental (EMBVF)?

A

The stock price for Arca Continental (OTCPK: EMBVF) is $6.2 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:11:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arca Continental (EMBVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arca Continental.

Q

When is Arca Continental (OTCPK:EMBVF) reporting earnings?

A

Arca Continental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arca Continental (EMBVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arca Continental.

Q

What sector and industry does Arca Continental (EMBVF) operate in?

A

Arca Continental is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.