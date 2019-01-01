Arca Continental SAB de CV produces and sells nonalcoholic beverages and snacks, primarily in Latin America. The company is Coca-Cola's bottler in northern and western Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, and northern Argentina. Beverage sales, which consist mostly of Coca-Cola products, account for roughly 90% of the company's total revenue. Other beverage brands include Santa Clara in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador, both of which sell dairy products. The company's snacks brands include Bokados in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are in Mexico.