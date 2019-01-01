QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.25 - 77.34
Mkt Cap
499.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.35
Shares
10M
Outstanding
Electreon Wireless Ltd is a Israel based company engaged in developing smart road technology. The company has developed a wireless electrification system for electric transportation that charges electric cars through wireless mode.

Electreon Wireless Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electreon Wireless (ELWSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electreon Wireless (OTCPK: ELWSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electreon Wireless's (ELWSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electreon Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for Electreon Wireless (ELWSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electreon Wireless

Q

Current Stock Price for Electreon Wireless (ELWSF)?

A

The stock price for Electreon Wireless (OTCPK: ELWSF) is $50 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:33:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Electreon Wireless (ELWSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electreon Wireless.

Q

When is Electreon Wireless (OTCPK:ELWSF) reporting earnings?

A

Electreon Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electreon Wireless (ELWSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electreon Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does Electreon Wireless (ELWSF) operate in?

A

Electreon Wireless is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.